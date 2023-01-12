ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember’s 19 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Longwood 54-46 on Thursday night.

Pember had 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Fletcher Abee shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Isaiah Wilkins led the way for the Lancers (12-6, 4-1) with 10 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Michael Christmas added nine points for Longwood. Zac Watson also had eight points. The Lancers broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams play on Saturday. UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb while Longwood hosts South Carolina Upstate.

