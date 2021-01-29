Umude scores 32 to lift South Dakota over Omaha 91-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Stanley Umude had 32 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to eight games, rolling past Nebraska Omaha 91-59 on Friday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 16 points for South Dakota (9-6, 8-2 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros added 13 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Plitzuweit had six rebounds.

South Dakota dominated the first half and led 54-20 at the break. The Mavericks’ 20 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

La’Mel Robinson had 11 points for the Mavericks (2-13, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Ayo Akinwole added 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES