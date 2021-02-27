Umude lifts South Dakota past North Dakota St. 80-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Stanley Umude scored 26 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past North Dakota State 80-71 on Saturday. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points for the Coyotes. Plitzuweit also had six rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros had 14 points for South Dakota (13-9, 12-5 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (12-11, 12-6). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Jarius Cook had 12 points.

The Coyotes leveled the season series against the Bison. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 74-67 on Dec. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES