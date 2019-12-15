Umude leads South Dakota past Mayville State 96-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Stanley Umude matched his season high with 21 points as South Dakota easily defeated NAIA-member Mayville State 96-60 on Saturday.

Tyler Hagedorn had 16 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota (9-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyler Peterson added 16 points and Cody Kelley had 13.

The 96 points were a season best for South Dakota.

Max Cooper had 12 points for the Comets and Rene Melendez added 10.

South Dakota faces Northern Colorado on Friday.

