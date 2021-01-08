Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Stanley Umude had 18 points and six rebounds as South Dakota held off UM Kansas City 66-64 on Friday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (5-6, 4-2 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game.

South Dakota totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon McKissic had 19 points for the Roos (5-7, 1-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES