UMBC wins fifth straight road game

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)L.J. Owens posted 17 points as UMBC defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

Owens made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 13 points for UMBC (8-2, 4-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. R.J. Eytle-Rock added 11 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 10 rebounds plus six points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2). Jayden Martinez added nine rebounds and four blocks along with eight points.

