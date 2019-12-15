Closings & Delays
UMBC fills stat sheet in 9-point win over Coppin St.

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Brandon Horvath scored 16 points to lead UMBC past Coppin State 86-77 on Sunday.

Horvath was one of six Retrievers players score in double digits. K.J. Jackson scored 14 points with seven assists, and five rebounds. R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 12 with seven rebounds and six assists, Keondre Kennedy scored 11 and Daniel Akin and L.J. Owens each scored 10. UMBC distributed 21 assists on 29-made baskets.

The win ends a two-game skid for UMBC (6-6) and marked just its second win in its last eight games after winning four straight to start the season.

Eytle-Rock’s 3-pointer tied it at 10-10 with 13:42 left in the first half, Dimitrije Spasojevic followed with a layup and UMBC led the rest of theway.

Kamar McKnight led Coppin State (4-8) with 20 points, Dejuan Clayton scored 17 and Koby Thomas had 10 points with 10 rebounds.

The Eagles have dropped back-to-back contests and three of their last four.

—–

