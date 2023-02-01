BALTIMORE (AP)Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points as UMBC beat Binghamton 69-55 on Wednesday night.

Boonyasith added three steals for the Retrievers (15-9, 5-4 America East Conference). Matteo Picarelli shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jarvis Doles finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bearcats (9-13, 5-4) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Miles Gibson added 15 points for Binghamton. John McGriff also had six points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.