UIC fires basketball coach Steve McClain after 5 seasons

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons.

McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.

UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.

”We are committed to men’s basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time,” athletic director Michael Lipitz said in a release.

UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004.

The Flames won at least 16 games in each of McClain’s last four seasons.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞