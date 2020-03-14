UIC fires basketball coach Steve McClain after 5 seasons

CHICAGO (AP)Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons.

McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.

UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.

”We are committed to men’s basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time,” athletic director Michael Lipitz said in a release.

UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004.

The Flames won at least 16 games in each of McClain’s last four seasons.

