CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Josh Uduje’s 33 points led Coastal Carolina over South Alabama 85-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Uduje was 13 of 21 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Chanticleers (10-9, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added 13 rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr. finished with 10 points and 11 assists.

The Jaguars (8-12, 2-6) were led by Tyrell Jones, who recorded 25 points and six assists. Isaiah Moore added 19 points and nine assists for South Alabama. In addition, Kevin Samuel finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.