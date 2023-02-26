SAN DIEGO (AP)Miles Norris scored 25 points as UCSB beat UCSD 87-71 on Saturday night.

Norris was 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Gauchos (22-7, 13-5 Big West Conference). Calvin Wishart scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and eight assists. Josh Pierre-Louis finished 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Roddie Anderson III led the Tritons (10-20, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, five assists and two steals. UCSD also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Francis Nwaokorie. In addition, Bryce Pope had 16 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UCSB visits UC Davis while UCSD hosts Cal Poly.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.