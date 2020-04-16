UCLA adds 2 guards, including Kentucky transfer Juzang

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)UCLA has added a pair of guards to its 2020-21 recruiting class, including Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang.

The Bruins received a signed national letter of intent from Jaylen Clark, a 6-foot-5 guard from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Juzang, a 6-6 guard from Los Angeles, returns home after playing his freshman year for the Wildcats.

Clark averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a high school senior, leading Etiwanda to a 30-4 record and a berth in the CIF-SS Open Division regional final.

Juzang started two of 28 games for Kentucky. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. At Harvard-Westlake as a junior, he averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Clark and Juzang join an incoming class that includes guard Daishen Nix from Las Vegas. The 6-5 guard recently ended his prep career at Trinity International School. He signed a national letter of intent in November 2019.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞