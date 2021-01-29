UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)JaQuori McLaughlin, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey scored 11 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara won its seventh straight game, rolling past UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

Amadou Sow and Miles Norris each added 10 points for the Gauchos (11-3, 7-2 Big West Conference). Sow also had eight rebounds.

Damion Squire had 14 points for the Aggies (3-4, 1-2). B.J. Shaw added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES