UC Santa Barbara tops Idaho St. 74-68 in OT

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Devearl Ramsey scored 20 points, Jaquori McLaughlin added 18 and UC Santa Barbara beat Idaho State 74-68 in overtime on Monday night.

Idaho State closed to 71-68 on Tarik Cool’s jumper with 39 seconds left in overtime, but Ramsey hit a 3-pointer and Cool’s shot at the buzzer missed.

The Gauchos led 31-25 at halftime and Matt Freeman tied it with a 3 with 28 seconds to play in regulation.

Freeman scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Gauchos (7-4).

Cool had 21 points, Chier Maker had 17 and Malik Porter added 11 with four blocks for Idaho State. Austin Smellie scored 10 points.

Idaho State (3-6) plays at Pacific on Saturday and UC Santa Barbara hosts Southern on Friday night.

