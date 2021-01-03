UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 65-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JaQuori McLaughlin had 19 points and 10 assists to lift UC Santa Barbara to a 65-61 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

McLaughlin shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added five steals. Amadou Sow had seven rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (6-3, 2-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 19 points for the Titans (1-2, 0-2). Tray Maddox Jr. added 12 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Josh Hall had nine rebounds.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Titans this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Fullerton 81-63 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery