UC San Diego 101, Bethesda 64

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Winds pick up Monday afternoon
Video
Sunny skies leads to gusting winds on Monday
Video
Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast
Video
Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Larson grateful for 2nd chance in NASCAR after racial slur
Top Stories
AP source: MLB slightly deadening ball amid HR surge
Top Stories
Shohei Ohtani, Angels agree on 2-year, $8.5 million contract
Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada
Chiefs head into offseason with core intact, plenty of holes
The Latest: NHL postpones 7 more games
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
UC San Diego 101, Bethesda 64
NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:
Feb 8, 2021 / 12:27 AM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2021 / 12:27 AM MST
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Man in swimsuit who ran on field during Super Bowl identified
How Super Bowl squares work
Judge dismisses lawsuit in Victoria Martens case
MVD canceling appointments due to tiered county restrictions
Video
Bernalillo County offers relief for those ineligible for federal stimulus, unemployment
Video
APD investigates homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 177,556 Positive Cases
Winds pick up Monday afternoon
Video
Don't Miss
New Mexico group helping feed isolated communities in unique way
Video
Albuquerque saw rent prices spike in 2020
Video
Hometown remembers fallen NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl win with his 3 kids, wife Gisele Bündchen
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES