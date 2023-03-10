HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Zyon Pullin had 19 points in UC Riverside’s 68-52 win against UC Davis on Thursday in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals.

UC Riverside, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded UC Santa Barbara in the tourney semifinals.

Pullin was 9 of 17 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) for the Highlanders (21-11). Flynn Cameron scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Jhaylon Martinez finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Aggies (18-13) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 22 points and three steals. Leo DeBruhl added seven points and seven rebounds for UC Davis. Ty Johnson also had seven points.

UC Riverside took the lead with 14:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Pullin led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 28-24 at the break. UC Riverside extended its lead to 51-36 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Cameron scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.