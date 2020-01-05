UC Riverside rolls past San Diego Christian 89-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Angus McWilliam and Arinze Chidom notched double-doubles to propel UC Riverside to an 89-51 victory over NAIA-member San Diego Christian on Saturday night.

McWilliam finished with career highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double, while Chidom added 16 points and 11 boards for his second double-double of the season for the Highlanders (10-6). Khyber Kabellis pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Teyden Gause paced the Hawks with 13 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

UC Riverside made 35 of 68 shots (51.5%), including 9 of 23 from 3-point ranges (39%). San Diego Christian shot 41% but made just 4 of 14 from distance and 3 of 10 at the foul line.

