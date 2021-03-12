UC Riverside beats Hawaii 62-52 in Big West Tournament

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Dominick Pickett registered 14 points and six steals as UC Riverside got past Hawaii 62-52 in the Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Third-seeded Riverside plays No. 2 seed UC Irvine in the semifinals Friday.

Jock Perry added 13 points for the Highlanders (14-7). Zyon Pullin added 10 points.

Hawaii totaled 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Junior Madut had 12 points for the No. 6 seed Rainbow Warriors (11-10). Mate Colina added 10 points. Casdon Jardine had eight rebounds.

Justin Webster, the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES