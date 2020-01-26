UC Irvine pulls away late to beat Cal Poly 74-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp and Evan Leonard scored 18 points apiece as UC Irvine pulled away late to beat Cal Poly 74-67 on Saturday night.

Brad Greene added 12 points for UC Irvine (12-9, 4-1 Big West Conference), which rebounded from a 63-56 loss at Long Beach State on Thursday that snapped a three-game win streak.

Junior Ballard scored 17 points and Kyle Colvin added 11 for Cal Poly (4-15, 1-4), which shot just 31.3% (21 of 67) from the field but made 16 of 20 free throws (80%).

Malek Harwell’s 3-pointer pulled Cal Poly to 62-61 with four minutes to play. Jeron Artest answered with a 3 to spark a 12-6 closing run for the Anteaters.

Cal Poly hosts Cal State Fullerton on Thursday. UC Irvine travels to UC Davis on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞