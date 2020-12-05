UC Davis routs William Jessup 95-62

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Ezra Manjon, Kennedy Koehler and Damion Squire scored 16 points apiece as UC Davis romped past William Jessup 95-62 on Friday.
Elijah Pepper had 14 points for UC Davis (2-2). Koehler also had three blocks.
Myles Corey had 17 points for the Warriors. Jayden DeJoseph added 14 points.
