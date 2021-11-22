UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — — DeAntoni Gordon registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Northern Illinois 67-60 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2). Marko Lukic added 11 points and Kevin Osawe had seven rebounds.

Kaleb Thornton had 15 points for the Huskies (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zool Kueth added 12 points and Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES