Tyson scores 26 to lift Seattle past Morgan St. 93-80

SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 26 points as Seattle topped Morgan State 93-80 on Thursday night.

Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (3-1). Kobe Williamson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Emeka Udenyi had 12 points.

Riley Grigsby, the Redhawks’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Isaiah Burke had 19 points for the Bears (2-2). Keith McGee added 16 points. Will Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds.

