Tyson scores 21 to carry Seattle U past Tarleton 76-68

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Cameron Tyson had 21 points as Seattle University stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Tarleton 76-68 on Saturday night.

Tyson hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (15-4, 6-0 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 13 points and five assists, but he also had seven of Seattle’s 21 turnovers. Riley Grigsby added 11 points.

Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Freddy Hicks added 18 points and nine rebounds. Tahj Small had 12 points and 10 boards.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com