Tyree leads Rebels past Middle Tennessee 82-64

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Breein Tyree scored a career high 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Ole Miss to an 82-64 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Ole Miss (7-3) shot 53% as a team and had 23 assists, but Tyree’s performance dominated the day. A first-team SEC selection last year, this was his sixth 20-point game of the season. His previous career high was 31 points at Georgia last season.

Middle Tennessee (4-7) moved the ball well inside but was an anemic 3-of-18 from beyond the arc and hit only 9 of 18 free throws.

C.J. Jones led the Blue Raiders with 23 points, but Ole Miss held Middle Tennessee’s other favored scorer, Antonio Green, to four points. Donovan Sims and Tyson Jackson both scored 14 points.

Ole Miss opened the game on a 9-0 run and led 48-31 at half behind Tyree’s seven 3-pointers. They never trailed in the game.

Blake Hinson added 11 points and Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy both chipped in 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Middle Tennessee: After a hot start, the Blue Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games and continue to struggle beyond the arc. Head coach Nick McDevitt had better find some additional scorers on this squad, and fast.

Ole Miss: The Rebels improved to 6-1 at home this season, and head coach Kermit Davis notched his second straight win over the team he coached for 16 seasons. There will surely be cake for Davis after this one – he turned 60 years old on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss will have a week off before facing Southeast Louisiana next Saturday at a neutral-site game in Jackson, Miss.

Middle Tennessee will likewise have the week off before hosting St. Bonaventure next Saturday in Murfreesboro.