Two Greyhounds have double-doubles in win over Lafayette

NCAA Men's Basketball
EASTON, Pa. (AP)

Santi Aldama had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Golden Dike 14 points and 12 rebounds as Loyola Maryland beat Lafayette 70-68 on Sunday.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (15-14, 7-9 Patriot League).

The Greyhounds had a 63-51 lead with just over eight minutes left, but Lafayette rallied to within 68-66 with 27 seconds left after consecutive 3-pointers by Kyle Stout and Leo O’Boyle. But Kostecka twice went 1 of 2 at the line and Lafayette missed four straight shots until O’Boyle made a putback as the game ended.

O’Boyle scored a season-high 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Leopards (17-10, 9-7). Neal Quinn added 17 points. Myles Cherry had 10 rebounds.

The Greyhounds evened the season series against the Leopards with the win. Lafayette defeated Loyola 65-62 on Jan. 11.

Loyola plays Navy on the road on Wednesday. Lafayette faces American on the road on Wednesday.

