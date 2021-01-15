Turner scores 25 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 76-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Justin Turner had 25 points as Bowling Green beat Buffalo 76-69 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for Bowling Green (10-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Caleb Fields added 12 points. Jacob Washington had 10 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for the Bulls (5-4, 3-2). Jayvon Graves added 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 15 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 86-78 on Dec. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES