Turner lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 75-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Justin Turner had 27 points as Bowling Green topped Ball State 75-62 on Tuesday night. Kaden Metheny added 21 points for the Falcons.

Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points and four blocks for Bowling Green (12-9, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Fulcher added seven rebounds.

The Falcons forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Jarron Coleman had 11 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (7-10, 5-7). He also had seven turnovers against six assists. Ishmael El-Amin added 11 points. K.J. Walton had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball State defeated Bowling Green 88-64 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES