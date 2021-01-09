Turner carries Bowling Green past Central Michigan 93-65

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Justin Turner had 24 points with eight assists as Bowling Green romped past Central Michigan 93-65 on Saturday, posting a 5-0 start to Mid-American Conference play for just the third time.

Bowling Green also achieved 5-0 MAC starts in 2018-19 and 1961-62.

Kaden Metheny had 14 points for Bowling Green (9-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Trey Diggs added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 13 points and six rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had 7 points and 14 rebounds.

Bowling Green posted a season-high 20 assists.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Chippewas (5-6, 1-3). Meikkel Murray added 14 points. Caleb Huffman and Caleb Hodgson each had 10 points.

Bowling Green also defeated Central Michigan 90-69 on Tuesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com