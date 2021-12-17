Tulsa takes on unbeaten No. 23 Colorado State in Hoop Hype XL

No. 23 Colorado State will look to remain undefeated and in the Top 25 when the Rams face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The last time the Rams (10-0) were ranked was in the Dec. 29, 2014 poll, when they were 24th for a second straight week. Their current ranking is their highest since they came in at No. 22 in the Feb. 13, 2013 poll. Colorado State is 10-0 for the second time in school history, having first accomplished the feat during the 2014-15 season, when it started 14-0.

The Rams are coming off a thrilling 66-63 win over Mississippi State at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic last Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rams rallied from a 51-44 deficit midway through the second half by going on a 14-6 run to take a 58-57 lead following Dischon Thomas’ dunk with 4:41 left. Isaiah Stevens and Kendle Moore hit three-pointers to push the lead to 66-59 with 2:23 remaining.

“They don’t stop the game 34 minutes in, or whatever it is,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved told The Coloradoan. “You’ve got to play 40 minutes. We’re a team that can score in bunches, so we can go on runs with the way we play offense. “

Colorado State’s David Roddy continued his fantastic play by recording 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and adding seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks en route to being named Mountain West Player of the Week. Roddy is the 31st Ram to score 1,000 career points and is currently 29th in school history in career scoring at 1,015 points.

“I dream of being drafted in the NBA but winning a conference championship and making the NCAA Tournament is front and center right now,” Roddy told Maxim.com.

Roddy is averaging a team-high 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 58.9 percent (76-for-129) from the field and 46.9 percent (15-for-32) from 3-point range.

Stevens averages 14.1 points to go along with a team-high 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, and John Tonje averages 12 points per game.

Tulsa (6-5) is coming off a dominating, 83-62 win over Alcorn State in a nonconference game on Thursday for its second straight win.

Jeriah Horne, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Curtis Haywood also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Griffin scored a team-high 19 points and Tim Dalger added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane held the Braves to 38.7 percent shooting from the field and forced 14 turnovers, while Tulsa shot 51.9 percent (28-for-54) from the field and 47.4 percent (9-for-19) from 3-point range.

Horne averages a team-high 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Griffin is the only other Golden Hurricane who averages in double-figure scoring at 16.2.

