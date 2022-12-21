NEW ORLEANS (AP)Jalen Cook scored 27 points as Tulane beat Mississippi Valley State 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Cook shot 9 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Green Wave (7-4). Jaylen Forbes added 19 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and he also had six steals.

Terry Collins led the way for the Delta Devils (1-13) with 16 points and two blocks. Mississippi Valley State also got 13 points and 15 rebounds from Rayquan Brown.. Tyronn Mosley scored 10.

The Delta Devils have lost nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.