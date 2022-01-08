Tulane tops South Florida 68-54

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico residents are on a mission of health and inclusivity. "That's the goal for us to be able to create this really fitness and health-focused community that supports our special needs friends," said Adam White, CEO and co-founder of TruFit.

Through their Albuquerque-based company TruFit, they are creating a fitness app for all. Users create their profile and then receive customized workouts for their ability.