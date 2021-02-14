Tulane narrowly holds off South Florida 62-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Jaylen Forbes had 19 points and Tulane made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 20 seconds to hold off South Florida 62-59 on Sunday.

Forbes went 2 for 2 and Gabe Watson, who had 10 points, was 3 of 4 to help the Green Wave lead by six before Xavier Castaneda hit a 3-pointer as time ran out for the Bulls.

Kevin Cross had 13 points for Tulane (9-8, 4-8 American Athletic Conference).

Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (7-7, 3-5). David Collins added 10 points. Castaneda had six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES