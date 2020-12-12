Tucker lifts Coll. Of Charleston past SC State 90-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Brenden Tucker had 16 points off the bench to lead College of Charleston to a 90-63 win over South Carolina State on Friday night.

Brevin Galloway had 13 points for College of Charleston (2-3). Zep Jasper added 12 points and six rebounds. Payton Willis had 11 points.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 16 points for the Bulldogs (0-6). Trushaun Moorer added 11 points. Omar Croskey had 11 points.

