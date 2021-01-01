Tshiebwe regaining form as No. 9 WVU visits Oklahoma

In the days after West Virginia’s loss at No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 22, Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins stayed after Oscar Tshiebwe.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a key for No. 9 West Virginia on both ends of the floor, but Tshiebwe’s points, rebounds and blocks had dipped early in the season from his excellent freshman campaign.

“I’ve worn Oscar out the last two or three days about being the Oscar of old,” Huggins said this week. “He responded.”

The early returns were good, as Tshiebwe posted a 12-point, 15-rebound performance in the Mountaineers’ 73-51 rout of Northeastern on Tuesday. Still, Huggins will be looking for Tshiebwe to be an even bigger factor as West Virginia (8-2, 1-1 Big 12) gets back to conference play Saturday at Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1).

“He was much more active around the rim,” Huggins said of Tshiebwe’s performance against the Huskies. “The old Oscar, once he got it in his hands, he did good things with it. He and Derek (Culver) together, they’re hard to guard.”

Tshiebwe narrowly missed double-doubles in both games against the Sooners last season.

Culver comes in averaging 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, just behind Miles McBride’s team-leading 14.8-point average. The Mountaineers have four players averaging in double figures, with Tshiebwe at 8.5 and rising.

For Oklahoma, the game is the second of four consecutive contests against top-15 opponents. The Sooners lost the first of those games, 69-67 at home against then-No. 15 Texas Tech on Dec. 22, and have not played since.

“They’re motivated,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said of his players. “They’re anxious to get back out there understanding that Big 12 play is going to be tough every night out and West Virginia on Saturday is going to be no different.”

After meeting West Virginia, the Sooners visit No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas next week.

The Sooners need a better performance from senior Brady Manek, who had just two points in the loss to Texas Tech. Manek was averaging a career-high 16.7 points before going just 1 of 7 from the floor in that game.

It was just the fifth time in Manek’s four-year career he was held to two or fewer points, with three of those coming in his freshman year.

Manek generally has bounced back well from his low-scoring efforts. The last four times Manek scored five or fewer points, he averaged 21.3 points in the next game. In each of the last four of those, he scored at least 15 points.

Building depth has been crucial for the Sooners, who are getting better play recently from sophomore forwards Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor off the bench.

Oklahoma swept the Mountaineers last season, their first sweep of West Virginia since 2015-16. The teams were supposed to meet a third time in the Big 12 tournament before the event — and the rest of the season — was canceled the morning of the scheduled game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mountaineers will be without reserve forward Isaiah Cottrell for the rest of the season after the freshman sustained a torn left Achilles tendon Tuesday against Northeastern. He was averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

