Tryon leads Samford over Mississippi College 83-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Jacob Tryon had 16 points as Samford rolled past Mississippi College 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Jaden Campbell had 12 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), who won their fourth straight game. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 11 points.

Zach Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Choctaws. He also committed seven turnovers. Galen Smith added 12 points. Tradavis Thompson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

