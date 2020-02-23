Tripp scores 29, Pacific beats Santa Clara 87-74

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp scored 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Pacific beat Santa Clara 87-74 on Saturday night.

Tripp added six rebounds and five assists. Austin Vereen scored 14 points and Jahbril Price-Noel added 12 for Pacific (21-9, 9-5 West Coast Conference).

Tripp scored four points and had two assists in a 14-3 run that gave the Tigers the lead for good and made it 30-21 when he found Gary Chivichyan for a 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the first half. Pacific took a 16-point lead into halftime and Josip Vrankic made two free throws to make it 54-34 with 16 minutes to play.

DJ Mitchell scored 18 points to lead five Santa Clara (18-11, 5-9) players in double figures. Trey Wertz added 17 points, Vrankic scored 12 and Jalen Williams and Jaden Bediako had 10 points apiece.

Pacific outrebounded the Broncos 35-21, including 12-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored Santa Clara 20-4 in second-chance points.

