Tripp carries Pacific past Pepperdine 79-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jahlil Tripp had 24 points and 15 rebounds and gave Pacific the lead on a three-point play with 11.4 seconds left as the Tigers beat Pepperdine 79-78 on Saturday night. Daniss Jenkins added 22 points for the Tigers.

Jahbril Price-Noel had 11 points for Pacific (19-8, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. James Hampshire added three blocks.

Colbey Ross had 28 points for the Waves (13-12, 6-5). Kameron Edwards added 15 points. Sedrick Altman had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. Pacific defeated Pepperdine 59-56 on Jan. 2. Pacific matches up against Portland at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces San Diego at home on Thursday.

