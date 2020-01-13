Trio leads Quinnipiac past Monmouth 84-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Rich Kelly hit 11 of 12 free throws and scored 21 points, Tyrese Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 and Quinnipiac turned away Monmouth 84-70 on Sunday.

Kevin Marfo finished with 13 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (9-5, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marfo earned his eighth double-double of the season and has posted double-digit rebounds in all 15 Quinnipiac games. The Bobcats have won five straight.

Deion Hammond sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 to pace the Hawks (8-7, 2-2). Melik Martin added 11 points off the bench, while reserve George Papas scored 10.

Quinnipiac shot 45% from the floor and 48% from beyond the 3-point arc (11 of 23). The Bobcats sank 31 of 36 foul shots. Monmouth made 37% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 14 of 17 free throws.

