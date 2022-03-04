MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)E.J. Clark had 16 points, Kenny Strawbridge and Gerald Liddell added 15 apiece and Alabama State topped Southern 77-67 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Range added 14 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (9-21, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Strawbridge had seven rebounds, while Liddell grabbed 10 boards and blocked three shots.

Tyrone Lyons had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (16-13, 10-6). Jayden Saddler added 18 points and Terrell Williams scored 11.

The Hornets evened the season series against the Jaguars. Southern defeated Alabama State 72-58 on Feb. 7.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com