Trimble scores 22 to carry Akron over Northern Illinois

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Bryan Trimble Jr. had 22 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, edging past Northern Illinois 81-76 on Tuesday.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and seven assists for Akron (13-4, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali added 11 points and Michael Wynn had 10 points.

Zool Kueth had 21 points for the Huskies (2-12, 1-8). Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 10 points.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Akron 67-65 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES