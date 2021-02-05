Trimble Jr. carries Akron over Kent St. 72-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Ohio (AP)Bryan Trimble Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Akron topped Kent State 72-61 on Friday night. Loren Cristian Jackson added 21 points for the Zips.

Trimble Jr. hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Jackson also had eight assists.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (11-4, 9-3 Mid-American Conference).

Kent State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Danny Pippen had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (10-5, 7-4). Malique Jacobs added 12 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes on the season. Akron defeated Kent State 66-62 on Jan. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES