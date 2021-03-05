Trice’s late jumper leads Old Dominion past Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Austin Trice made a jumper with 1:34 left to give Old Dominion the lead en route to a 71-69 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night.

Malik Curry had 25 points to lead the Monarchs.

Mekhi Long had seven rebounds for Old Dominion (15-6, 11-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Trice added three blocks. Kalu Ezikpe had seven rebounds.

Charles Bassey had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (17-6, 10-3). Jordan Rawls added 12 points. Taveion Hollingsworth had 12 points.

