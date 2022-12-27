CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)The basketball game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season.

Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.

The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

Miami (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) resumes league play Friday at Notre Dame. Vermont (6-8) is now off until Sunday when it opens America East play at UMBC.

Elsewhere, Canisius and Niagara adjusted their game schedules Tuesday as western New York continues to dig out following a weekend blizzard.

Canisius will now play Rider on Saturday at Niagara’s campus in Lewiston as part of a doubleheader, with Niagara hosting Mount St. Mary’s in the first game. Canisius will host Mount St. Mary’s and Niagara will play a home game against Rider on Monday.

—

