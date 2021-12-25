Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

(The Hill) – A leading health expert said the more mild symptoms reported by vaccinated people against the coronavirus proves the inoculation is the best way to protect yourself from being seriously sick or dying from the disease, and that a surge in case numbers should no longer be the central metric by which to measure the pandemic.

“For two years, infections always preceded hospitalizations which preceded deaths, so you could look at infections and know what was coming," Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University and a former Harvard health expert said during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "Omicron changes that. This is the shift we’ve been waiting for in many ways."