ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still searching for the hit-and-run driver nearly a day after a deadly crash right outside the River of Lights. A seven-year-old boy was killed and his father seriously hurt by a red light runner as they were crossing the street.

Locals are frustrated that more isn't known about the driver or the vehicle at this point. "Nobody can come up with the color of the car, what kind it was. And there was a lot of people there. They had to have seen it," Melinda Methvin of Albuquerque said.