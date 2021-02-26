Trammell scores 17 to lift Seattle over Grand Canyon 63-57

NCAA Men's Basketball


SEATTLE (AP)Darrion Trammell had 17 points and seven assists as Seattle topped Grand Canyon 63-57 on Friday night.

Trammell made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Kobe Williamson had 14 points for Seattle (10-8, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby added 13 points. Nate Robinson had 10 points.

Grand Canyon scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Alessandro Lever scored a season-high 24 points and had three assists for the Antelopes (13-5, 7-2). Asbjorn Midtgaard added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

