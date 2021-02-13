Trammell leads Seattle over New Mexico St. 83-72

SEATTLE (AP)Darrion Trammell had 22 points as Seattle beat New Mexico State 83-72 on Friday night.

Emeka Udenyi had 12 points for Seattle (9-7, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Aaron Nettles added 12 points. Riley Grigsby had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Seattle totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Donnie Tillman had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (4-5, 1-4). Jabari Rice added six assists.

