Trammell leads Seattle over California Baptist 80-79

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Darrion Trammell had 28 points, Nate Robinson had a career-high 18, and Seattle beat California Baptist 80-79 on Friday night.

Riley Grigsby scored a step-back jumperthat gave Seattle an 80-77 lead with 2:00 to play. Gorjok Gak made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1:28 remaining, but the Lancers missed their last three shots.

Grigsby added 14 points for Seattle (11-9, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Emeka Udenyi had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 21 points for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6). Elijah Thomas added 18 points. Gak had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

