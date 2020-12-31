Trammell carries Seattle over Portland 84-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP)Darrion Trammell had 25 points and 13 assists as Seattle defeated Portland 84-68 on Wednesday night.

Riley Grigsby added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (6-5). Jared Pearre had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks . Kobe Williamson added seven rebounds.

Seattle scored 41 first-half points, a season high for the team, and also finished with a season-best 22 assists.

Ahmed Ali had 19 points for the Pilots (6-3). Latrell Jones added 17 points. Isiah Dasher had 12 points.

Seattle also defeated Portland 84-72 on Nov. 25.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery